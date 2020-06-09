OneRoot Network Price Tops $0.0148 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $4.21 million and $5.16 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. During the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $548.81 or 0.05645632 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

