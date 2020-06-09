Opacity (OPQ) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $999,321.07 and approximately $140,781.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.74 or 0.01962115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00177842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

