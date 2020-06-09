Open Platform Price Hits $0.0009 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market cap of $954,707.89 and $593,475.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.60 or 0.01961713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00177936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118835 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

