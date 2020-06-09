Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $329.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.06. 18,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,696. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $270.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $298,133.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,228.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,184 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

