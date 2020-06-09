Orbitcoin Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $459,596.68 and $68.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00795748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00032167 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00179067 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003362 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00171046 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001588 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

