Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Trading Down 14.8%

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s share price dropped 14.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.79, approximately 530,462 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 339,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $888.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

