O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post earnings of $3.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.81. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $4.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.22 to $17.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $19.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.52 to $20.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.73. The company had a trading volume of 500,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,039. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.15 and a 200-day moving average of $396.16.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.