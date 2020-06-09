Origin Protocol Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.15 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00045628 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.98 or 0.05650326 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002600 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,230,431 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.