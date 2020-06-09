Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.42). Orthopediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orthopediatrics.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIDS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Shares of KIDS traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. 61,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,393. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.92 million, a P/E ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 0.71. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $45,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,318 shares of company stock valued at $753,613. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 505,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orthopediatrics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

