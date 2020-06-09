O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period.

Shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 73,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

