Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $11.04, approximately 7,748,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 8,570,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.98.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. AXA bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 55.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.