Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.89. 1,420,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,541. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Owens & Minor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 465,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,493,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,216 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,134,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122,653 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,724,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 424,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 156.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 605,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

