PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Head to Head Survey

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancshares Inc. OH 18.59% 10.67% 1.13% PacWest Bancorp -79.95% 8.70% 1.49%

United Bancshares Inc. OH has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of United Bancshares Inc. OH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bancshares Inc. OH and PacWest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancshares Inc. OH $52.87 million 1.10 $10.66 million N/A N/A PacWest Bancorp $1.36 billion 1.96 $468.64 million $3.90 5.88

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Bancshares Inc. OH and PacWest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancshares Inc. OH 0 0 0 0 N/A PacWest Bancorp 0 4 3 0 2.43

PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.17%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than United Bancshares Inc. OH.

Dividends

United Bancshares Inc. OH pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares Inc. OH has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PacWest Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats United Bancshares Inc. OH on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH

United Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products, including commercial, consumer, agricultural, residential mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management, treasury management, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box rental, and other personalized banking services, as well as automatic teller machines. It operates through 17 branch offices located in Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delaware, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Pemberville, and Westerville Ohio. United Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of January 31, 2019, it had 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California; and 1 branch in Durham, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

