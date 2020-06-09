Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $920.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to announce sales of $920.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $923.50 million and the lowest is $919.10 million. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $805.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Dougherty & Co raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.93.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $7,164,480. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.76 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $251.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.84.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

