Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.97, approximately 453,668 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 569,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

PARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.30 million.

In related news, CFO William Monteleone acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 239,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Pate bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $404,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,049.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,737,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after buying an additional 284,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,326,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after acquiring an additional 611,847 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 917,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 234,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,244,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

