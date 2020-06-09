ParkinGo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $80.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $80.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00032062 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,734.46 or 1.00260117 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012696 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000994 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00075178 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

