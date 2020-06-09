Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGPHF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of PGPHF traded down $16.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $871.20. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144. Partners Group has a one year low of $535.00 and a one year high of $985.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $791.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $840.63.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

