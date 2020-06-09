Patron Trading Up 114.3% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Patron has a total market cap of $270,155.09 and $8,238.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 114.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patron token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.49 or 0.01962271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00178375 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00118628 BTC.

About Patron

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDAX, CoinBene, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

