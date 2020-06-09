Paxos Standard Token Achieves Market Cap of $237.38 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.71 or 0.01962542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00178107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00045991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00118891 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq . The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

