Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,839 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 2.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.10% of Paychex worth $23,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $5.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.05. 3,389,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,409. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

