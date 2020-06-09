Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Decreased by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 30,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 165,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Paychex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Paychex by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock traded up $5.86 on Monday, hitting $80.05. 3,389,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,409. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

