Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 0.7% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,247,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Paypal by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,791 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 65.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after buying an additional 2,775,699 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,974,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,250. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paypal stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,264,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,688. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.06. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

