PayPie Hits One Day Trading Volume of $75,244.00 (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One PayPie token can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. In the last week, PayPie has traded up 0% against the US dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $75,244.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayPie alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $191.25 or 0.01952618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00177970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00045552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00123086 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.com . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PayPie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayPie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.