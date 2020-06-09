PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th.

PCM Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PCM remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,025. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

