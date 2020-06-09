Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BTU. Deutsche Bank cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Clarkson Capital cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,852,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,499. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles F. Meintjes sold 12,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $37,454.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,714 shares in the company, valued at $409,362.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. State Street Corp grew its position in Peabody Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,604 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,163 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 370.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,202,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,350,000 after acquiring an additional 947,000 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,868,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 870,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Peabody Energy by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 853,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Peabody Energy by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,110,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 742,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.