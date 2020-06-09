Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives GBX 600.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 605.43 ($7.71).

PSON has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 776 ($9.88) to GBX 820 ($10.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Pearson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 400 ($5.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pearson from GBX 533 ($6.78) to GBX 535 ($6.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Pearson to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 625.20 ($7.96) to GBX 678 ($8.63) in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

In other news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.78), for a total transaction of £200,286.64 ($254,914.90). Also, insider Sidney Taurel acquired 100,000 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 538 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £538,000 ($684,739.72).

Pearson stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 532 ($6.77). 1,964,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.65. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 951.20 ($12.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 461.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 553.72.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

