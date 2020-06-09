Peercoin Hits Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $49,938.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,795.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.27 or 0.02605927 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002339 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00648883 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011798 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,309,027 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

