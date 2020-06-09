Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Down 5.3%

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.50, approximately 11,879,134 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 21,639,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,458,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 62,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $27,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 196,141 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

