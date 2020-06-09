Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $36.04

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.33, but opened at $36.04. Penn National Gaming shares last traded at $34.30, with a volume of 17,518,008 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

