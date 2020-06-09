Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Trading Down 17.2%

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s share price was down 17.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.47, approximately 2,192,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 918,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.53 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.93.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.58. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 59.65% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn Virginia Company Profile (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

