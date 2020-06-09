Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.28. 861,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,866. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.63 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $637,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

