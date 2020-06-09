PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE PRT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.62. 75,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.55.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 36.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of PermRock Royalty Trust worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

