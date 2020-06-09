Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after buying an additional 1,630,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,634,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,225,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

