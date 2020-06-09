Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. 28,634,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,225,122. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $199.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

