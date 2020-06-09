PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

GHY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. 2,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,909. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44.

Get PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd alerts:

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.