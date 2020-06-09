PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ISD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,827. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Scott E. Benjamin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

