Phantasma Price Tops $0.0412 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bitbns. Phantasma has a market cap of $2.33 million and $699,309.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00032121 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,720.28 or 1.00030127 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012670 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000994 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00076487 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bitbns, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

