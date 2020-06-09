Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.54

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.54 and last traded at $54.60, with a volume of 125700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 57.22, a current ratio of 57.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -3.69.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $751,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

