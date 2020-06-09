Pinkcoin Market Cap Achieves $772,846.83 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $772,846.83 and approximately $3,124.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00795682 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019049 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00161741 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000769 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 443,737,733 coins and its circulating supply is 418,477,297 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.