PIXEL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $921,970.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. PIXEL has a market cap of $515,796.40 and approximately $921,970.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,794.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.36 or 0.02607134 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00664645 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

