Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,105. Plexus has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $481,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,301.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $559,057.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,007 shares of company stock worth $1,997,278. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,231.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

