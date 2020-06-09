Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. Sells 35,776 Shares

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.28. 18,077,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,859,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.19. Plug Power Inc has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,027,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after purchasing an additional 175,792 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Plug Power by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $10,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

