POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0130

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. POA has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $316,699.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox and Ethfinex.

About POA

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 275,749,851 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

