Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Polaris Industries posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris Industries.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $81.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Polaris Industries in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Polaris Industries from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.62.

PII stock traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,112. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 2.10. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $52,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after acquiring an additional 461,218 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 475.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,530,000 after acquiring an additional 296,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,089,000 after acquiring an additional 279,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 110.0% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 207,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

