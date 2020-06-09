Polymath Price Hits $0.0510 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Bitbns and DDEX. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $26.22 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00474831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012860 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000734 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003341 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,270,098 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, UEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Upbit, Koinex, Binance, Huobi, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

