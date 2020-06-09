PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PPL. ValuEngine cut PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.53.

PPL stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,348,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,818. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. PPL has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PPL by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after buying an additional 5,767,192 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PPL by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after buying an additional 4,551,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after buying an additional 3,277,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in PPL by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

