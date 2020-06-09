PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. PPL also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40 to $2.60 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a hold rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered PPL from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,276,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,885. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.76. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

