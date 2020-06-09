Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

PMOIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS:PMOIY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.