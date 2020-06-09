Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Tops $853,808.54

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $853,808.54 and $4,697.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 32,069,591 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

Buying and Selling Primecoin

