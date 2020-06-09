Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $128.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Primerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Primerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.00.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.92. 211,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.37. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Primerica by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,148 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Primerica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.